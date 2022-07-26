ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old shot at WVC park is in critical condition

By Kiah Armstrong
 4 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A teen is in critical condition after being shot at Hillsdale Park Tuesday evening.

West Valley City police say around 5:10 p.m., a vehicle arrived at a Granger Medical Clinic in West Valley at 2965 West 3500 South with a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.

West Valley transported the teen to the hospital in critical condition.

The teen is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made yet.

No other details have been released.

