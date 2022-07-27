ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Six Utes named to preseason All-Pac-12 first team

By Dana Greene
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Fresh off of winning its first Pac-12 Championship, the Utes football team received plenty of recognition Tuesday, as the 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams were announced.

The Utes landed six players on the first team, which was voted on by the media, tying USC for the most players honored.

Running back Tavion Thomas, who set a school record with 21 touchdowns last year to go along with 1,108 yards headlines the list. Last year’s leading receiver, tight end Brant Kuithe, also earns first team recognition. Kuithe had 50 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2011. Offensive lineman Braeden Daniels was also named the preseason first team.

Pac-12 Conference looking towards expansion

The Utes placed three defensive players on the first team as well. Defensive lineman Van Fillinger, who had 5.5 sacks in 2021 makes the list. As does cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety Cole Bishop.

Utah had three players earn second team honors, led by quarterback Cam Rising, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea and defensive lineman Junior Tafuna.

Devaughn Vele, Dalton Kincaid, Mo Diabate and JT Broughton were honorable mentions.

The Utes kick off the 2022 season September 3rd at Florida as Kyle Whittingham begins his 18th season at the helm.

Here is a full list of the preseason honors:

