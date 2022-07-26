Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell named to the 2022 Big Ten Preseason Honors List

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was one of 10 players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List. The announcement was made by the league office on Monday. Ten members were selected by a media panel, with five representatives from the East and West divisions.

Campbell was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Phil Steele in 2021. In addition, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was tops nationally with 143 tackles.

Campbell is on a litany of preseason watch lists ahead of the 2022 college football season. He was one of the best linebackers in the nation last year before returning for his senior season.

He is one of three Iowa linebackers on the Butkus Award watch list. He is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list. The media recently named Campbell the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and he joined cornerback Riley Moss on both the Athlon Sports and Sporting News’ preseason first-team All-American lists.

A lot of successful Hawkeyes have been named to the same preseason honors list. They include center Tyler Linderbaum (2021), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (2019), tight end Noah Fant (2018), linebacker Josey Jewell (2017), defensive back Desmond King (2016), and offensive tackle Brandon Scherff (2014), all of whom were NFL draft picks. Linderbaum, Fant, and Scherff were all first-round NFL draft selections while Epenesa was a second-rounder.

It certainly isn’t bad company for Campbell to be mentioned in when looking at his future draft stock, especially after Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy recently talked up his abilities on Twitter. The 2022 season can be a special one for Jack Campbell.

