Passenger count at Reid International sets monthly record

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Talk of recession, brutally hot weather, and much higher costs of travel didn’t keep people from coming to Las Vegas in June.

In fact, Reid International Airport recorded its highest single monthly passenger count, with the airport on Tuesday reporting 4,683,156 passengers using the airport in June. That figure topped the old record of 4,609,312 passengers in October 2019.

The June numbers were an increase of 23% from June of 2021. For the first half of 2022, Reid’s passenger count is 52% more than it was for the first half of 2021.

The majority of passengers were domestic, with international travelers only making up 5% of the total. Still, international travel was up 357% over June of 2021, with many countries easing the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Southwest Airlines continues to be the dominant carrier, followed by Spirit, Frontier, Delta and American.