Suicidal person forces closure of 215 Beltway

Beltway closure Photo credit RTC/FAST

Las Vegas, NV (AP) – A portion of the 215 Beltway was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning due to a person who was threatening suicide.

Police responded to the Sunset overpass over the 215 Western Beltway and found a person who was threatening to jump down to the freeway. Nevada State Police and Las Vegas Metro Police closed Sunset over 215 while they talked with the person.

While that was happening, traffic on 215 South was sent off at Russell, while traffic on 215 East was forced off at Durango.

Just after 9:30am, police took the person into custody and roads in the area were reopened. The person’s identity has not been released.