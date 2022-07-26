Where to Go Thrifting for Y2K Fits and Vintage Threads in NYC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to QueensAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITQueens, NY
Britney Spears & Elton John Record Duet of Elton's 1971 Hit 'Tiny Dancer': New Yorkers are SkepticalBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York Rapper Jo Marte is Trying to Make a Name for himself in a Billion Dollar Rap IndustryAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITNew York City, NY
6 Swimming Holes Near NYC That Are Worth The Trip
Are you looking for a little escape out of NYC? Now that the summer temperatures are here to stay, you should consider a trip to one of New York’s swimming holes outside of the city! Finding a good swimming pool or beach near you can be hard to come by, so when you need to cool down, why not hit up a secret swimming spot outside NYC?! We gathered some of our favorite little getaways that you can spend time swimming at, admiring nature, and even taking a little hike. These swimming holes are our best kept secret! The Catskill...
Thrillist
Pasta Louise Is Hiding Goodie Bags in Park Slope for a Scavenger Hunt Today
Calling all pasta lovers in Brooklyn. Today, the beloved Park Slope restaurant Pasta Louise is hosting a treasure hunt with pasta prizes. For its second annual scavenger hunt, Pasta Louise is hiding goodie bags between its original location at 803 Eighth Avenue and its new restaurant at 114 Eighth Avenue. The staff took to Instagram to announce the initiative and said that the hunt would begin today at 3 pm.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Iconic Bakery Junior's Is Going on a Food Truck Tour Across NYC
Cheesecake lovers, get your forks ready. For the first time ever, the world-famous New York-style Junior's cheesecake will travel across NYC this weekend, from July 29 to July 31. To celebrate National Cheesecake Day on Saturday, July 30, the iconic restaurant and bakery Junior's will hop on a food truck...
Junior’s New York City cheesecake truck tour – where are the stops?
JUNIOR's cheesecake is hitting the road for a celebration filled with sweet deals. The iconic New York City cheesecake house will be taking out its food truck for National Cheesecake Day. Junior’s New York City cheesecake truck tour - where are the stops?. Junior’s Restaurant will be going on...
All the Tips, Tricks, and Decor an NYC Couple Used to Make Their Studio Apartment Feel Bigger
Studio apartments aren’t big on space, but that doesn’t mean they’re short on possibility. When Peggy and Anthony found their alcove studio in Queens, NYC, they knew they had enough room for exactly what they wanted: a cozy, stylish space where they could work from home, entertain friends, and unwind together.
Before & After: An NYC Couple Configured a Studio Layout for Working, Living, and Entertaining
All of our homes do double and triple duty these days, but Peggy and Anthony’s apartment is really working overtime: The newly cohabitating couple share an alcove studio in Queens, NYC with an open living space and bedroom nook — and they each work from home. With such...
Katonah's Martha Stewart Announces New Venture Involving Food-Themed T-Shirts
Martha Stewart has announced a new, food-themed T-shirt collaboration with a popular clothing brand. This week, the New Yorker, who is a resident of the hamlet of Katonah in the town of Bedford in Northern Westchester, shared an Instagram post announcing her collaboration with clothing brand Anti Social Social Club, which is set to launch on Saturday, July 30.
'Fuhgeddaboudit': 12 New York City Slang Terms You Should Know
If you’ve spent time in New York City, or plan to, you might want to brush up on some of the most common slang terms you’ll find in the Big Apple.
7 On Your Side: Hamptons headache as summer rental disappears
It was July 4th weekend and everything nearby was booked, so the girls had to re-pack a summer's worth of supplies, pay for a rideshare and find a hotel.
An open letter from an NYC bartender to the people of New York
It’s me, your trusty bartender. We need to talk about our relationship since COVID. For a few of us, bartending is a career; maybe even a calling. For the rest, it’s a job. Regardless of the motivation, there’s no denying that the way we turn a buck occupies a unique space in American culture.
NY1
New summer concert series comes to NYC. Here's where the performances will take place
The city is launching a new summer concert series. The series, called "Rise Up NYC," will offer 10 free community concerts across the five boroughs, Mayor Eric Adams announced in a statement Wednesday. The first concert is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 from 7-10 p.m. in Brooklyn's Wingate Park. It...
ArchDaily
New York’s Towers of Babel
The world is facing an Urban Century. The world’s population is collapsing into city centers as manufacturing and agriculture need fewer humans because technology replaces the human hand with machines. The world's urban population has grown from 751 million in 1950 to 4.46 billion in 2021 and will grow to 6.68 billion by 2050.
recordpatriot.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of pictures that exemplify what the Big Apple was like during the 1950s.
Inflation hits NYC's bodega favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ah, the bacon, egg and cheese. The classic bodega breakfast sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker's diet. It's easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be.
therealdeal.com
One of Westchester’s largest waterfront parcels asks $11M
A Westchester home with ties to old Hollywood has hit the market. A century-old brick Georgian located at 315 Brevoort Lane in Rye is asking $11 million. The property was once home to Paramount Pictures president Barney Balaban in the 1940s and 50s, around when it served as a film set for several scenes in the 1954 film “Sabrina,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart.
Manhattan cop adopts dog she helped save from hot car on Upper East Side
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The “tail” of this dog trapped in a hot car on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has a happy ending. An adorable pooch rescued from a parked car on a hot June day has now been adopted by one of the NYPD officers who came to its rescue, according to […]
TAKE 5 $36K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the July 21st TAKE 5 evening drawing. The $36,421 ticket, was bought at Rong Chen on 8th Avenue in Brooklyn. According to lottery officials, “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket...
A big chunk of NYC apartments are available because tenants were priced out
When landlords offered deals on rent during the pandemic, it gave thousands of New Yorkers the chance to afford an apartment they normally couldn’t. It was a win-win for everyone—the tenants who could finally live in more tony areas (Manhattan) and the landlords who needed to fill their units—but like most things in NYC, it had to come to an end.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best East Tremont Restaurants | Where to Eat in Bronx’s East Tremont Neighborhood
The East Tremont section of the Bronx is a neighborhood in the south-central portion of the borough, just north of Crotona Park. This neighborhood is sometimes confused with the South Bronx – but the two are not related and are quite different. East Tremont’s borders include Southern Boulevard (north), Third Avenue (east), and Interstate 95 (south).
