Joplin, MO

Rentals in the 4-States prove difficult to find for some residents

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Rentals in the 4-States are becoming hard to find. KOAM’s Janna Hautala sat down with one resident to discuss the troubles of finding a place to live on short notice.

Jamie Lindsey discussed how leaving an abusive relationship left her with nowhere to live, and how the struggles that came with finding a new place in the 4-States were no easy task.

“It’s a gradual thing, so abusers don’t just like immediately start to abusing, they kind of gradually, over time, over years they start gradually taking control of you, and manipulating you and trying to control all these different aspects of your life. It’s an abusive situation, so we always usually go back and then try to leave again,” Lindsey stated.

Lindsey says she was able to save up enough money, however, inflation made this task difficult.

Watch the full story tonight at 9:00 & 10:00 p.m.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

