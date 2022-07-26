ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That, if you program in such a way that it feels like you’re forcing an ideology onto an audience, they will never buy into it

By Zaraki Kenpachi
velillum.com
 2 days ago

WLKY.com

Katy Perry shares her jaunt around Louisville on Instagram

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time this year, Katy Perry is "Gettin' Lucky in Kentucky," according to her Instagram. The pop star shared a collection of photos from around Louisville on her Instagram Tuesday night, with another stop at the zoo being one. Perry has been reportedly been...
WLKY.com

What's Ethan Hawke doing in Louisville? Actor spotted at the zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's been another celebrity sighting at the Louisville Zoo. According to zoo staff, esteemed actor/producer/director Ethan Hawke recently made a visit. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "White Fang" and many more. Hawke was also once married to...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's largest school district presses for answers after Facebook removed celebratory posts for Black principals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at the largest school district in Kentucky are pushing the social media giant Facebook for answers after the platform’s automated system removed posts that congratulated the district’s new Black principals, while almost identical posts congratulating the district’s white principals remained on the site.
99.5 WKDQ

The Story Behind this Unique Kentucky Headstone is Heartbreaking

How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery (also known as Memory Gardens) in Hancock County, Kentucky, is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
justia.com

Q: So Aerotek in Louisville has a race problem it's ok for a white woman to yell at a employee I guess cause I'm black

A: I would contact and Employment Lawyer. I do not see any potential criminal charges unless there were threats of violence or abuse. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to basic legal questions. Any information sent through Justia Ask a Lawyer is not secure and is done so on a non-confidential basis only.
Paul Robeson
Ella Fitzgerald
Ari Shapiro
wdrb.com

Familiar face returns to WDRB News after 2 years away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost two-and-a-half years after leaving to focus more on her family, a familiar face rejoined the WDRB News family this week. Lindsay Allen will soon make her return to your TV. She left the news business in February 2020 when she and her husband welcomed their second child, a daughter. She swore she'd come back when the time was right, and that time is now.
#Orchestral Music#Classical Music#Black Music#Western Music#Black People#Racism#Npr#The Louisville Orchestra#American
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of donated backpacks given to Kentucky school children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of backpacks will be given out to school children at just one of many back-to-school events being held as the K-12 school year approaches. Multiple back-to-school events are planned leading up to the new school year. Carter Elementary hosted a bookbag giveaway Tuesday. 800 backpacks...
wanderwisdom.com

Rose Island, an Amusement Park Lost in Memory

Vicki, as a military wife, spent years completing home projects when her husband was deployed. Many homes have been great teachers. Abandoned but not forgotten, Rose Island, an amusement park and weekend getaway on the north bank of the Ohio River, holds memories of times past. On any day, visitors...
Louisville.com

Jecorey’s Louisville (7.28.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com

Jeff's Donuts set to expand popular local shop with 3 more Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts announced it is opening three new locations around Louisville. The popular donut shop that started in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is also on New Dutchmans Parkway near Breckenridge Lane. The new stores will be on Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road, another in Fern Creek near Interstate 265 and one at the new market at Paristown.
