That, if you program in such a way that it feels like you’re forcing an ideology onto an audience, they will never buy into it

New stimulus program would give you hundreds per monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
One of Kentucky's secret underground tunnels was connected to an asylum with a notorious pastAnita DurairajLouisville, KY
wksu.org
Louisville, Kentucky, loses a beloved theater that locals say felt like home
This month, a beloved theater in Louisville, Kentucky is no more after 50 years of cinematic charm. Stephanie Wolf of WFPL was there to witness it’s last days and reports how important the fixture was in their community. A customer buys a movie ticket at Village 8 Theater. (Stephanie...
WLKY.com
Katy Perry shares her jaunt around Louisville on Instagram
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time this year, Katy Perry is "Gettin' Lucky in Kentucky," according to her Instagram. The pop star shared a collection of photos from around Louisville on her Instagram Tuesday night, with another stop at the zoo being one. Perry has been reportedly been...
WLKY.com
What's Ethan Hawke doing in Louisville? Actor spotted at the zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's been another celebrity sighting at the Louisville Zoo. According to zoo staff, esteemed actor/producer/director Ethan Hawke recently made a visit. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "White Fang" and many more. Hawke was also once married to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's largest school district presses for answers after Facebook removed celebratory posts for Black principals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at the largest school district in Kentucky are pushing the social media giant Facebook for answers after the platform’s automated system removed posts that congratulated the district’s new Black principals, while almost identical posts congratulating the district’s white principals remained on the site.
Iconic Louisville dessert shop is celebrating their 40th birthday next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville dessert staple is celebrating a milestone birthday next week. Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen first opened Aug. 2, 1982 at the original 2525 Bardstown Road location. Now, the company has five locations in Louisville, one in Elizabethtown and one in New Albany, Ind.
The Story Behind this Unique Kentucky Headstone is Heartbreaking
How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery (also known as Memory Gardens) in Hancock County, Kentucky, is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
justia.com
Q: So Aerotek in Louisville has a race problem it's ok for a white woman to yell at a employee I guess cause I'm black
A: I would contact and Employment Lawyer. I do not see any potential criminal charges unless there were threats of violence or abuse. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to basic legal questions. Any information sent through Justia Ask a Lawyer is not secure and is done so on a non-confidential basis only.
Highlands bar closes after being open for less than a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road is home to several bars, but the nightlife hub is soon to lose one of its newest bars this August. The Wiggle Room, a 70s-themed bar that opened at the end of 2021, announced on Tuesday it would be closing permanently on August 7.
wdrb.com
Familiar face returns to WDRB News after 2 years away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost two-and-a-half years after leaving to focus more on her family, a familiar face rejoined the WDRB News family this week. Lindsay Allen will soon make her return to your TV. She left the news business in February 2020 when she and her husband welcomed their second child, a daughter. She swore she'd come back when the time was right, and that time is now.
leoweekly.com
Here Are All The Vendors And Activities At The Buy Local Fair This Weekend
This Saturday, July 30, the Louisville Independent Business Association (LIBA) will host the Buy Local Fair from noon to 6 p.m. at the Louisville Water Tower Park (3005 River Road). Admission will be free and parking will be $6 in advance (you can buy yours at this link) or $8...
WLKY.com
See inside this outdoor camping-themed indoor event venue in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local developer created a corporate event space to mimic an outdoor retreat — without having to go outside,according to Louisville Business First. ARC Construction Management LLC recently finished The Camp, a 10,000-square-foot event space on the first floor of its office building...
IFBB Pro Donna Salib Went From Bodyslams To Bodybuilding
Donna Salib is a well-accomplished IFBB pro, Olympia qualified, bodybuilder living just outside of Louisville, KY, where, as she says, “we are known for our bourbon and horses.”. A look over her bio will find items such as: retired paramedic/ firefighter, personal trainer, prep coach, certified strength and conditioning...
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds of donated backpacks given to Kentucky school children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of backpacks will be given out to school children at just one of many back-to-school events being held as the K-12 school year approaches. Multiple back-to-school events are planned leading up to the new school year. Carter Elementary hosted a bookbag giveaway Tuesday. 800 backpacks...
wanderwisdom.com
Rose Island, an Amusement Park Lost in Memory
Vicki, as a military wife, spent years completing home projects when her husband was deployed. Many homes have been great teachers. Abandoned but not forgotten, Rose Island, an amusement park and weekend getaway on the north bank of the Ohio River, holds memories of times past. On any day, visitors...
Louisville.com
Jecorey’s Louisville (7.28.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
Family wants answers after Louisville foster child dies while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ja'Ceon Terry, 7, died earlier this month after being rushed to the hospital from a Louisville foster care facility, and his family is searching for answers, according to a report by LEX 18. "He was cheerful. He liked to smile. He liked to play," said George...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Kitten gets loose on the field at Louisville Bats game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A kitten ran onto the field at the Louisville Bats game on Tuesday. It was the top of the 3rd inning when the kitten came on to the field and started running toward the bullpen. In the video player above, you can see the kitten running...
wdrb.com
Jeff's Donuts set to expand popular local shop with 3 more Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts announced it is opening three new locations around Louisville. The popular donut shop that started in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is also on New Dutchmans Parkway near Breckenridge Lane. The new stores will be on Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road, another in Fern Creek near Interstate 265 and one at the new market at Paristown.
wdrb.com
Nothing stopping Louisville racer at Clarksville track — not even getting shot in the back
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Finding the drive to achieve has never been an issue for Austin Whitaker, figuratively or literally. "Don't tell me I can't do something," he said. With the help of his family, he puts in the work it takes to reach the finish line, whether overcoming life's challenges or speeding past the actual finish line in his go-kart.
Wave 3
‘We don’t want that stigma:’ Car Club Presidents speak out against weekend street racing on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few days after people were seen on video doing donuts and racing on the Watterson Expressway, car club presidents are speaking out against what happened. “[I saw] like 30 videos, like 60 texts about the whole expressway thing,” Fonz Brown said. “[People were] asking, ‘what’s...
