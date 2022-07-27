Memphis on track for fewer homicides in 2022 after record-breaking 2021, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the past couple of years, Memphis has seen widespread death.

Last year, the city set a record with 346 homicides, topping the year before. But, MPD said those numbers are different this year.

“We’re always going to try to seek to solve every case that comes our way. The goal is 100%,” said Maj. Webb Kirkdoffer, MPD.

Memphis Police homicide detectives face a hefty lift day after day.

“We have increased the number of investigators up here. So, that helps to take some of that out. But, it’s hard when day after day you come in the office and deal with death,” said Kirkdoffer.

As of Tuesday, July 26, detectives with the Memphis Police Department investigated 163 homicides.

“We were at 170 last year. So, we’re below last year’s pace. We’re about 4% down,” said Kirkdoffer.

In 2021, the city set a record with 346 homicides, up from the previous record in 2020 of 332. But, Major Kirkdoffer said new units implemented under Police Chief C.J. Davis are driving numbers down.

“Chief Davis and the command staff have initiated the Scorpion Unit, Auto Theft Task Force Unit and other groups, which have now started, and they’re out there hitting these hot spots daily making an impression on the homicide rate,” said Kirkdoffer.

In 2021, the department said they solved 66% of homicides.

We’re told the solve rate this year as of Tuesday is 65%. That’s up from the same time in 2021 when it was 63%.

The department said their solve rate includes homicides from previous years. For example, they recently solved a homicide from the ‘90s they say was committed by serial killer Samuel Little, who died in late 2020.

