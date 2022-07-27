High heat and lack of rain hurts feed for Oklahoma’s cattle

INOLA, Okla. — The record high temperatures this summer, coupled with the lack of rain, has cut the grass production for ranchers to feed their cattle in half. And the grass that does grow, grows in short.

Meaning ranchers now have less food for their cattle.

Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He grows Sudan grass in one of the fields where he feeds his cows.

In the summer time, that grass normally grows to about six or seven feet tall and by this time of the summer, he would have harvested it for hay to feed his cows at least once.

But, this summer, because the temperatures are so high, it’s only growing to about two feet tall.

“With this drought, high temperatures, the economy as a whole, it’s affecting the end product. It’s affecting cattle prices when we sell them at the market. It’s affecting hay sales. We’re chasing hay at double the price of fuel for half the amount of hay. So, it just came together for a perfect storm for the cattlemen,” Thacker said.

So far, Thacker hasn’t had to sell his cattle. But, he said many ranchers have, which is saturating the market. That also hurts the ranchers trying to sell cattle they can’t feed.

Thacker said all of those input, higher costs for feed, hay and fuel, will raise prices for beef consumers.

Luckily for Thacker, he started taking his beef to the farmer’s market in Broken Arrow.

“We have marked up a little bit,” Thacker said, “But, we’re trying to keep our prices down. And what I’m doing is trying to make a little more money on my cattle through marketing retail beef rather than going through all of the middlemen.”

That likely saved him this summer.

He hopes, like all ranchers, this week’s rain will be enough to help his grass fields grow.

