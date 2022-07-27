What we learned from Trump's return to Washington

www.bbc.com
Clarice Tinsley
3d ago
So he wants to be tough on crime and execute drugs dealers quickly just like he wanted the Central Park Five executed. The only problem with that was they were innocent. And then at a rally he talked about pardoning all the people convicted of attacking the Capital. So much for Trump's vision for law and order.
Reply(42)
214
Easy Times
3d ago
I nearly puked when he started talking about law enforcement being heroes. I honestly can’t understand how anyone could ever support him in any way.
Reply(9)
190
JANEM
3d ago
He speaking about law enforcement? Maybe he can rile up his fellow convicts in the chow hall. I know most Republicans cannot fathom his crimes on January 6th but the evidence is clear.
Reply(30)
159
