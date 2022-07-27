ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fauci says government must understand 'profound risk' of monkeypox to control spread

By Ayana Archie
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t78JR_0gtzcf3U00
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, told NPR's All Things Considered Tuesday that, amid early transmission of monkeypox, it's important to understand "the extent of the spread, how it's spread, what population." He said it is a virus that medical professionals understand and one that they have available tools to use, unlike in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with host Juana Summers, Fauci said about 99% of the cases have occurred in men who have sex with men.

"We've got to understand the modality of transmission, the manifestations, also the risk for people like children and pregnant women," he said. "There's really a profound risk."

Thus far, there have been only two cases in children.

Fauci helped lead the battle against HIV and AIDS and said the federal government must combat any homophobic stigma associated with monkeypox by concentrating on the virus itself, not the people who are infected with it.

"You reach out to the community. You make it very easy for them to have access to testing, to treatment, and to vaccines, as opposed to making it a situation where people are afraid to come forward for those types of things," he said.

There are currently 19,188 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the current outbreak, with 3,591 cases in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New York had 900 of those cases, and California had the second-highest concentration with 356 confirmed cases.

The CDC said the risk of contracting monkeypox in the U.S. is "believed to be low," but anyone who comes into close contact with an individual carrying the disease is at risk of infection.

The current outbreak is being spread through human-to-human contact. People can develop an infection from droplet respiratory particles by spending too much time face-to-face with a monkeypox carrier, the World Health Organization warned.

Comments / 20

Sussy
2d ago

Here we go. . .Another vaxx for a disease that primarily effects the gay population. Those that don’t do their homework will get it and make big pharma even richer …. He needs to stop talking. Now.

Reply(2)
7
Hanz2020
2d ago

"Fauci helped lead the battle against HIV and AIDS". Really? 🙄 Fauci is responsible for more deaths than pretty much anyone alive. Research what he actually was leading with HIV and AIDS. The Real Anthony Fauci is a good read supposedly, although I haven't read it myself.

Reply(1)
5
Jamie
3d ago

We are done with Your advice/predictions dude. Move on with your lies. Go live with Gates.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Racism#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
115K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy