Omaha Biliew, 5-star power forward, commits to Iowa State Cyclones over Kansas, Oregon

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago
Waukee High School (Iowa) star Omaha Biliew is one of the top basketball recruits in America.

But he won't travel far for college.

On Tuesday during an ESPN broadcast, Biliew announced his commitment to Iowa State over fellow finalists Kansas, Oregon and the G-League, becoming the first five-star pledge in program history.

“They’re telling me they want me to be great, and why not be great in my home state? I know what it is over there with the facilities and the campus," he told On3 prior to his decision. "It’s been all love, and I am building a relationship with the new staff over there. It’s going to go a long way.”

The 6-foot-8. 210-pound playmaker is rated the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 5 power forward in the class of 2023 by ESPN.

Biliew is fresh off a championship showing for MOKAN Elite at Peach Jam, where coaches from all three of his college finalists were on hand to take in his performances.

With his commitment, Iowa State's 2023 recruiting class jumps to No. 3 nationally, behind only Duke and Kentucky.

The group consists of three players, as Biliew joins Wisconsin power forward Milan Momcilovic, the nation's No. 32 overall prospect, and Georgia combo guard Jelani Hamilton, the nation's No. 129 overall prospect.

