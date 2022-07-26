ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sotheby's may be liable for $4 million in missing diamonds

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DskSV_0gtzbMW000

Sotheby's may be liable for $4 million in missing diamonds 00:26

NEW YORK -- Sotheby's may be liable for $4 million worth of missing diamonds.

The auction house was appraising the diamonds in question for a financial company, holding the diamonds for collateral back in April 2019.

A few months later, Sotheby's told the company that the diamonds were given the to an agent of the company who had put them up for collateral.

Now, the diamonds are nowhere to be found, and a judge says Sotheby's could be held liable for their disappearance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Diamonds#Auction#Sotheby
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy