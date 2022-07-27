ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears add to their offensive line with Riley Reiff signing

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWAFs_0gtzaBqE00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears continue to add candidates to start on their offensive line only hours before their first training camp practice.

Monday they announced the signing of Michael Scholfield. Tuesday morning the announced they had signed Riley Reiff to a one-year contract.

Reiff immediately becomes the frontrunner to start at left tackle in Chicago. Last season he started 12 games there for the Cincinnati Bengals helping them reach the Super Bowl.

Reiff has played nine seasons in the NFL since the Lions used a first-round draft pick on him in 2012 when he came out of Iowa. He spent five seasons with the Lions and then four with the Vikings before landing with the Bengals last year.

Reiff has been durable. He has started 12 or more games in all nine of his NFL seasons. Last season with the Bengals he allowed only four sacks, and he was whistled for only one penalty.

He likely becomes the third newcomer to start on the offensive line for the Bears this year joining Schofield who will likely be at right guard, and Lucas Patrick who will start at center. Returning veteran Cody Whitehair is expected to start at right guard. The right tackle spot is up-in-the-air with youngsters Larry Borom, Tevin Jenkins and Braxton Jones expected to battle for that, but look for competition all along the line during the preseason as the coaches attempt to pick the best five men to pave the way for Justin Fields and the offense.

