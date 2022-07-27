ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County moves forward with possible coliseum sale

By Mike Mahoney
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Tuesday by a vote of 3 to 2, the Ector County Commissioners Court voted to move forward with a proposed real estate broker contract with Copper Key Realty in regards to the Ector County Coliseum.

But that doesn’t mean the sale of the coliseum is a done deal.

Ector County Commissioner Armando Rodriguez tells ABC Big 2 News, he voted for the potential sale because he’d like to see what the county could get for a coliseum that he feels is taken for granted and is costing too much for upkeep.

Commissioner Rodriguez also says that not only would the potential sale bring the county a cash windfall, it would also allow the county to collect property taxes on the building. The commissioner also tells ABC Big 2 News that he’s heard the buyer isn’t interested in tearing down the coliseum and would like to bring more entertainment and events to the area.

But not every Ector County commissioner sees things that way, including Commissioner Don Stringer.

“I’m not in favor of selling the coliseum. It does need some updates, but all my constituents that contacted me over the weekend and the last several days are vehemently opposed to selling the coliseum,” said Commissioner Stringer.

Commissioner Stringer also says he believes if the coliseum is sold to a private business looking to make a profit, rising ticket prices are practically inevitable.

