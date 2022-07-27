Border Patrol agents arrested two people after discovering 84 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Indio Tuesday morning.

The stop happened at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 10, about half a mile east of Dillon Road.

Agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed a vehicle stop on a grey 2009 Nissan Maxima. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency revealed.

According to the agency, agents searched the vehicle and found a plastic storage container and a backpack inside of the trunk that contained six cellophane-wrapped packages of white powdery substance.

The contents of the packages tested positive for 84.02 pounds. of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $151,236.

The occupants of the vehicle, A U.S. citizen and an undocumented person, were arrested and transported to the Indio Border Patrol station for further processing.

The 48-year-old male driver, 62-year-old female passenger, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. They will be facing federal charges, the agency added.

The post Border Patrol finds 84 lbs of meth during vehicle stop in Indio appeared first on KESQ .