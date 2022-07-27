Why Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney calls Will Taylor 'a special dude'

Will Taylor is a Swiss Army Knife. He's small but useful and fits comfortably in the Clemson offense.

As a 175-pound wide receiver, he can slice into the open. As a running back, he can corkscrew through bottlenecks. As a quarterback, he can pick things apart like a toothpick. As a kick returner, he can scissors-cut through coverage. Overall, he could open a can.

"Man, it just gives you more opportunity to be creative," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "Heck, he might be a punter. He might be a kicker. You never know."

Clemson opens practice Aug. 5 and kicks off the season 8 p.m. Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech. The Tigers' home opener is 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 against Furman.

Last season as a freshman, Taylor flashed dynamic talent that makes him such a versatile athlete. He returned punts, ran short-yardage plays as a wildcat-formation quarterback and caught two passes. He suffered a knee injury in October, but returned to play outfield for the baseball team.

The Irmo, South Carolina, native led Dutch Fork to a 5A football state championship, accounting for 2,685 yards and 32 touchdowns from the quarterback position. In baseball, he hit .450 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases in leading the Silver foxes to the district championship. He also ran sprints in track and won three state titles in wrestling.

"Will Taylor is special. I mean, he's special," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "... He can do anything. He's a special dude."

Taylor was projected as a first-round pick in baseball before letting it be known to scouts that he wanted to play two sports at Clemson. The Texas Rangers took a chance, anyway, and chose him in the 19th round.

He came to Clemson with full understanding that the Tigers were going to put him at quarterback during his freshman year because they were thin at that position and then switch him to wide receiver.

"We're going to use him in different ways," said Streeter, who is also quarterbacks coach. "We're going to go through the preseason and kind of see where he fits in the mold. But he's going to come out as as slot receiver. Then, hey, we can potentially put him back there at quarterback if we need to have some creativity there."

Taylor will split his time between wide receivers, quarterbacks and special teams. Multi-tasking shouldn't be a problem.

"I'm excited about his knowledge of the game and his electric game-playing ability," Streeter said. "... He's been in our (quarterbacks) room for a year and he knows what to do. He understands the big picture and has that skill set on top of that. It makes it more fun for me."

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.