City leaders vie for $25 million for Shelby RAIL Trail

The long anticipated Shelby RAIL Trail could become a reality sooner rather than later with the help of a federal grant.

The city recently submitted an application for a U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant that would fund the entire length of the trail from Sunset Cemetery all the way to the South Carolina state line.

Mayor Stan Anthony and City Manager Rick Howell said Monday they are “cautiously optimistic” about the outcome.

Recently, a delegation of city officials traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for the project, make legislators aware of Shelby’s grant application and demonstrate community support.

Howell said the city requested the maximum amount of $25 million, enough to fully fund the project.

He said the application was submitted in mid April, and the notification of awards is expected no later than Aug. 13.

This is the third attempt by the city for this grant, which garners over 900 applications a year.

“We have a very strong application,” Howell said. “We were one of 232 projects last year that were highly recommended by the rating staff to the secretary of transportation. That's about as good as you can get.”

Last year, only 90 projects were funded.

“After last year's application, we did a debrief,” he said. “We improved our application again this year and resubmitted. We know we have a good project. We know we can score well and meet the criteria.”

Howell said one of the reasons they went to D.C. was to make connections and demonstrate the impact the rail trail would have on the community.

“Obviously the project is important for a variety of reasons,” he said. “It provides access to a marginalized population that doesn’t have access to cars. It provides access to work, to grocery stores, to school and to the farmers market. That's important to the current administration.”

He said it is also significant from a health and wellness and economic development standpoint.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, the RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, is a discretionary grant program which helps communities around the country carry out projects with significant local or regional impact.

Projects funded by the grant include dedicated bus lanes in Baltimore, highway and bridge repair in New Mexico, dock replacements in Alaska, and a rail-to-trail project in Arkansas. Overall, USDOT has awarded $9.9 billion to more than 700 projects.

In the meantime, city council voted Monday to approve the construction contract for the first phase of the trail.

Work on the first section of the trail is set to begin in August.

Piedmont Utility Group will be constructing what is called “Phase IA,” which will run from Sunset Cemetery to West Marion Street, in the amount of $2.7 million.

The first phase will be funded through a combination of the city’s general reserve account and a grant.

The city only received one bid for the construction project, which was from Piedmont, despite advertising twice.

Howell said the $2.7 million covers the engineering, design and construction.

Once completed, the trail will cover roughly 12 miles from start to finish. There will be various trailheads and facilities along the route.

