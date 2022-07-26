Missouri high school football team previews (Kansas City region): Grain Valley determined to break through to next level

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Grain Valley Eagles.

HEAD COACH

David Allie, 8th season (58-35, overall 140-109)

RETURNING STARTERS

6 offense, 7 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 9-4

League Record: 4-1, 2nd in Suburban Conference White Division

Playoffs: Beat Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 47-3; Beat Raytown, 38-37, 3 OT in district championship; lost 35-0 to Fort Osage in Class 5 quarterfinals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Caleb Larson, 6-0, 170, Sr.

A dual-threat quarterback, Larson put up more than 2,000 yards last fall as the new starting quarterback. He threw for 1,277 yards with 15 touchdowns and six picks. On the ground, the all-state sprinter (200-meter dash), ran for 738 yards on 145 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns. The offense also returns the top two receivers, so he should be able to improve on his 108 yards per game average.

ILB Brody Baker, 5-9, 195, Jr.

Finished second on the team in tackles last year with 68 tackles. Added 1 1/2 sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and one interception. Closed out the season with 13 tackles against Fort Osage in the playoff game.

DB/WR Keagan Hart, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Hart will be back at free safety for the third year in a row and has earned all-conference honors the first two years. Recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups last year. Earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors on defense. On offense, he had 16 catches for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Hart holds offers from Missouri Western, William Jewell and Benedictine College.

K Austin Schmitt, 6-1, 160, Sr.

He’s the only returning all-state player for the Eagles, earning third-team accolades. Made seven field goals last year, three of 40 or more yards, including a season-best and school record 47. He also converted 36-of-38 extra points, including six in one game, and made five in three other games. Schmitt also made touchbacks on 90 percent of his kickoffs. He has taken a visit to Murray State and received camp invites from Colorado State, Wisconsin and Texas Tech.

DL Jake Allen, 5-11, 230, Sr.

Earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors for his play on the defensive line. He recorded 38 1/2 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and had 10 1/2 tackles for loss. Recorded at least one tackle in every game and made a season-best six tackles and two TFL in the first of two wins against Raytown. Allie calls him the emotional leader of the defense who plays much bigger than his size.

OTHER RETURNING STARTERS

DL Rhylan Alcanter, 6-3, 240, Sr.; WR Anthony Greco, 6-0, 160, Jr.; OL/DL Stylz Blackmon, 6-4, 260, Jr.; P/WR Brek Sloan, 5-8, 150; OL Connor Heitman, 5-10, 185, Sr.; LB Cole Elliott, 5-11, 165, Sr.; DB Gabe Storment, 5-9, 150, Jr.; DB Jackson Stewart, 5-8, 145, Sr.; DB Braylen Harden, 6-0, 165, Jr.; LB Nathan Testa, 6-3, 180, Sr.; OL Blake Robinson, 6-0, 275, Jr.; TE Eli Monrian, 6-1, 190, So.; RB Christian Lanear, 5-9, 170, Sr.; RB DJ Harris, 5-8, 210, So..

TOP NEWCOMERS

RB Ty Williams, 5-10, 185, Jr.; RB DJ Harris, 5-8, 210, So.; TE Eli Monrian, 6-1, 190, So.; OL Blake Robinson, 6-0, 275, Jr.; WR Noah Olah, 5-8, 145, Jr.; LB Nathan Testa, 6-3, 180, Sr.; DB Braylen Harden, 6-0, 165, Jr.

OUTLOOK

What was supposed to be a rebuilding year ended with a third straight playoff trip for the Eagles. Grain Valley was 3-3 at one point last year, but rattled off five wins in a row to reach the quarterfinals. A second loss of the year to Fort Osage ended the season.

The Eagles lost seven players who earned all-conference honors and five of those are competing in college - four in football and one in track. Linebacker Gage Forkner was the KMZU Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year and is now at Division II Quincy. Defensive back Tristan Pouncil (Baker), defensive lineman Ethan Schaaf (Ottawa), offensive lineman Easton Knight (Avila) and wide receiver Logan Pratt (Washburn/track) are also gone.

For the sixth year in a row, the Eagles scored more points (26.8) than they allowed (20.4), and all of those have been winning seasons under Allie.

The conference lineup will be a little different this year as Fort Osage moved up to the Red Division, meaning the White will have a new champion. The Eagles were second in the standings last year after losing 9-8 to Fort Osage in the regular season.

Belton, Raytown and William Chrisman remain in the league, though Platte County moved up. The Pirates may be the biggest threat in the conference championship hunt. The two were in the Blue Division for two years and Platte County beat the Eagles in the playoffs in both 2019 and 2020 on the way to a berth in the state championship game.

COACH SAID

"The Grain Valley Eagles have knocked on the door the past three years, making it to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in each of those seasons. Continuing with the 'all for one’ motto we initiated four years ago, our players are truly dedicated to each other and to the program and are looking to have a breakthrough season. ... With the 2022 Eagles, we are focusing our attention to finally push past that edge so we can soar higher than any Eagle team in Grain Valley history." - David Allie