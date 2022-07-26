ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

02-12-22-26-35

(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five)

