Greenville County, SC

1 dead after car overturns in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after a crash Tuesday along Woodruff Road in Greenville County.

The crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Woodruff Road near Drayton Hall Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car was headed eastbound on Woodruff Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

