ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Senator believes Poarch Creek Indians keeping lottery out of Alabama

By Jon Paepcke
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 64

Hellbent 706
4d ago

The Indian reservations are still losing money regardless if we don't get a lottery in Alabama or not. Because we are surrounded by a lottery state on all 4 sides. Everyone (except the middle of the state) has quick access to a state line lottery and casino and those states are already getting most of Alabama gambling money. Most people in Alabama don't even go to the Indian reservation casinos. They go cross the state line and make other states rich.

Reply(1)
34
Angel Eyes
4d ago

This state is surrounded by states with the lottery. we have become a backward state because of the religious zealots in Montgomery and the lobbying of the casinos. the people of Alabama deserve better. Lottery money would help us and the education system. Alabama citizens drive across state lines to buy lottery tickets. this money could stay in our state. next time elections come around find out where your legislative representative stands on this issue. if they oppose it vote them out..

Reply(3)
19
Windy Jarrett
3d ago

The Porch Creek Indians are spreading out into a lot of other businesses in Alabama and yes they are stopping the lottery in Alabama, and that's not fair to Alabama.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counters#Politics State#Politics Legislative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery

Comments / 0

Community Policy