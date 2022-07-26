ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Parking lot collapses in Penn Hills

By Jennifer Borrasso
 4 days ago

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A parking lot at an apartment complex in Penn Hills collapsed on Tuesday.

A parking garage collapsed on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on July 26, 2022. (Photo: KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso/Twitter)

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the collapse at 11670 Frankstown Road around 6:15 p.m. Officials said there is a storage area underneath the parking lot.

Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese told KDKA-TV that there are no known injuries. Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue teams searched underneath the parking lot to see if anyone was there, but no one was found.

Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said about a dozen cars were damaged after falling about 15 feet. Alex Bowens was parking her car when the collapse happened.

"I was backing up and heard a noise," Bowens said. "I didn't know exactly what it was. I thought it was thunder."

Bowens was not injured during the collapse. She was pulled from her car by a police officer.

"I just held on until it was done collapsing," Bowens said. "When I opened my eyes, I looked around and I saw the parking lot collapsed. I waited for someone to get me. I didn't want to step out and fall some more."

There is an apartment building next to the site of the collapse, and it has been condemned. The residents of the 50-unit apartment building will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

Abiola Adeyemi lives in the building and was taking a nap when he heard police and firefighters banging on his door.

"I ran to the main exit door and saw the whole parking lot caved in," Adeyemi said. "I was looking down all the way down. There are my two cars and all the neighbors' cars."

A video posted to Twitter from Pirates24/7 shows the aftermath of the collapse.

Officials do not know why the parking lot collapsed. Gas and utilities have been shut off, and the shopping plaza behind the apartment building closed on Tuesday due to structural concerns.

The plaza is expected to reopen on Wednesday, the fire marshal said.

Officials are investigating the collapse.

