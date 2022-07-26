Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:
6-4-3-6-2
(six, four, three, six, two)
