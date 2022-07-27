ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia House of Delegates in recess until noon Wednesday, no vote yet on abortion or tax cut

By Bailey Brautigan
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia House of Delegates voted to recess until noon on Wednesday.

Two pieces of legislation are on the table: one cutting the state’s personal income tax by 10% and another clarifying abortion laws in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice proposed a 10% personal income tax reduction on July 6 , which he says will put $254 million, “back into the hands of the people of West Virginia.”

The proposed tax cut will be retroactive to January 1, 2022, and the governor’s office says that it will put $254 million back into West Virginians’ pockets.

On Monday, the West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill to the Judiciary Committee for further debate. The bill passed through the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The bill calls for a total ban on abortion along with making it illegal for doctors to perform abortions and also give out abortion medications. It says it will not punish the mother.

The only exceptions in the bill are for fetal anomalies, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies. Along with no exceptions for rape, incest or the patient’s mental health.

A public hearing on HB 302, the abortion clarification bill, will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

