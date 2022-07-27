Man dead after being found unconscious in Brooklyn holding cell: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man died at the hospital after he was found unconscious in a holding cell at Brooklyn Central Booking, police said Tuesday.
Jamaine Smith was 50. He was found unconscious around 11:10 a.m. on Monday. CPR was performed before Smith was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Smith was arrested on Saturday after being stopped for riding a bike on the sidewalk, police said. He was found to have a warrant for burglary. Officials said he had drugs on his person during his arrest.
After his arrest, Smith was taken to a hospital for treatment for pneumonia, sources said. He was transferred to Brooklyn Central Booking on Sunday.
