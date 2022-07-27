ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after being found unconscious in Brooklyn holding cell: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man died at the hospital after he was found unconscious in a holding cell at Brooklyn Central Booking, police said Tuesday.

Jamaine Smith was 50. He was found unconscious around 11:10 a.m. on Monday. CPR was performed before Smith was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Smith was arrested on Saturday after being stopped for riding a bike on the sidewalk, police said. He was found to have a warrant for burglary. Officials said he had drugs on his person during his arrest.

After his arrest, Smith was taken to a hospital for treatment for pneumonia, sources said. He was transferred to Brooklyn Central Booking on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

