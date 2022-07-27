Arizona Wildfire alert: Dragon Fire update

Incident location: 5 miles west of Grand Canyon North Rim developed area Impacted area: 1025 Acres

The Dragon Fire, located on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park began July 17, 2022. The lightning-caused fire is being closely monitored and allowed to fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem.Located 5 miles west of the North Rim Lodge, the Dragon Fire is burning in continuous ponderosa pine forest. Fire managers plan to continue monitoring fire activity while buffering containment lines to the north and east of the fire. All actions are being based on firefighter and public safety as well as current and expected fire weather and environmental conditions.

The Tiyo Point Trail is closed as well as 1.5 miles immediately east and west of the trail. Motorists driving along the W-1/Point Sublime Road should be aware of fire personnel and equipment in the vicinity. Motorists should watch out for snags across the roadway and slow down for emergency response vehicles. Southwest-west winds may move smoke east towards the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge and smoke may also be seen from the South Rim. Wildfire is a natural process within the fire adapted ecosystem on the North Rim. By allowing the Dragon Fire to carry out this natural process, a variety of resource objectives will be met including reduction of hazardous fuels, promoting forest regeneration, improving wildlife habitat, and restoring a more open forest understory. Resources assigned to the fire are 2 wildland fire engines, 2 wildland fire modules, a 20-person hand crew, 1 helicopter, and local resource specialists.

Prepping on 7-23 (NPS/M. Krupp)

Desert View Sunset 7-21-22 (NPS/A. Rehkopf)

7-22 Fire Effects Crew (NPS/Fire Effects)

7-22 Smoky canyon (NPS/Fire Effects)

7-22 Fire Perimeter (NPS/Fire Effects)

Sunset on North Rim 7-21-22 NPS/L. Cisneros

Crews move through the fire perimeter 7-20

Smoke from the Lodge 7-20-22 (NPS/L. Cisneros)

Fire travels below the rim on 7-20-22

Fire Effects 7-20-22

Aerial view of Dragon Fire (2) 7-21-22