Arizona State

Arizona Wildfire alert: Dragon Fire update

Arizona Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 5 miles west of Grand Canyon North Rim developed area Impacted area: 1025 Acres

The Dragon Fire, located on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park began July 17, 2022. The lightning-caused fire is being closely monitored and allowed to fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem.Located 5 miles west of the North Rim Lodge, the Dragon Fire is burning in continuous ponderosa pine forest. Fire managers plan to continue monitoring fire activity while buffering containment lines to the north and east of the fire. All actions are being based on firefighter and public safety as well as current and expected fire weather and environmental conditions.

The Tiyo Point Trail is closed as well as 1.5 miles immediately east and west of the trail. Motorists driving along the W-1/Point Sublime Road should be aware of fire personnel and equipment in the vicinity. Motorists should watch out for snags across the roadway and slow down for emergency response vehicles. Southwest-west winds may move smoke east towards the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge and smoke may also be seen from the South Rim. Wildfire is a natural process within the fire adapted ecosystem on the North Rim. By allowing the Dragon Fire to carry out this natural process, a variety of resource objectives will be met including reduction of hazardous fuels, promoting forest regeneration, improving wildlife habitat, and restoring a more open forest understory. Resources assigned to the fire are 2 wildland fire engines, 2 wildland fire modules, a 20-person hand crew, 1 helicopter, and local resource specialists.

for additional information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W6yW_0gtzS9nf00
Prepping on 7-23 (NPS/M. Krupp)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zahqx_0gtzS9nf00
Desert View Sunset 7-21-22 (NPS/A. Rehkopf)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIldc_0gtzS9nf00
7-22 Fire Effects Crew (NPS/Fire Effects)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9FyM_0gtzS9nf00
7-22 Smoky canyon (NPS/Fire Effects)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jc9rW_0gtzS9nf00
7-22 Fire Perimeter (NPS/Fire Effects)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0k9F_0gtzS9nf00
Sunset on North Rim 7-21-22 NPS/L. Cisneros
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmqq4_0gtzS9nf00
Crews move through the fire perimeter 7-20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3yin_0gtzS9nf00
Smoke from the Lodge 7-20-22 (NPS/L. Cisneros)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjeiy_0gtzS9nf00
Fire travels below the rim on 7-20-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3668aF_0gtzS9nf00
Fire Effects 7-20-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3PNj_0gtzS9nf00
Aerial view of Dragon Fire (2) 7-21-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Mcz6_0gtzS9nf00
Aerial view of Dragon Fire 7-21-22

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Arizona Incident News

