Alaska Wildfire alert: Bean Complex update
The Bean Complex fires began from lightning between June 19 and June 23. The fires are burning on lands managed by Doyon Ltd., USDI Bureau of Land Management, and the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, generally along the Tanana Valley west of Fairbanks extending to the Cosna River. Fire protection is under the Alaska Fire Service.
The Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Alaska DNR have delegated authority for fighting these fires to the Northern Rockies Team 4 led by interagency commander Rick Connell. This team assumed responsibility from the Northwest Team 7 on Sunday morning July 17.
This complex is comprised of seven fires. The fire numbers and names are:
310 Tanana River
312 Bitzshitini
315 Chitanana
327 Hutlinana
557 Rock
561 Elephant
564 Cosna
Fires are being fought under a "Point Zone Protections" strategy, where structures are protected but minimal work is done on perimeter control. Five of these fires, the Hutlinana (327), the Bitzshitini (312), the Elephant Fire (561), the Rock Fire (557) and the Cosna Fire (564) are in patrol monitor status. Crews are busy picking up equipment and supplies on all of these fires.
The fires are burning primarily in black spruce. Recent rains, lower temperatures, and higher humidity have moderated fire growth.
