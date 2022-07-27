ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Alaska Wildfire alert: Bean Complex update

 3 days ago
Incident location: West of Fairbanks, some fires up to 130 miles Impacted area: 194926 Acres

The Bean Complex fires began from lightning between June 19 and June 23. The fires are burning on lands managed by Doyon Ltd., USDI Bureau of Land Management, and the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, generally along the Tanana Valley west of Fairbanks extending to the Cosna River. Fire protection is under the Alaska Fire Service.

The Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Alaska DNR have delegated authority for fighting these fires to the Northern Rockies Team 4 led by interagency commander Rick Connell.  This team assumed responsibility from the Northwest Team 7 on Sunday morning July 17.

This complex is comprised of seven fires. The fire numbers and names are:

310 Tanana River

312 Bitzshitini

315 Chitanana

327 Hutlinana

557 Rock

561 Elephant

564 Cosna

Fires are being fought under a "Point Zone Protections" strategy, where structures are protected but minimal work is done on perimeter control. Five of these fires, the Hutlinana (327), the Bitzshitini (312), the Elephant Fire (561), the Rock Fire (557) and the Cosna Fire (564) are in patrol monitor status.  Crews are busy picking up equipment and supplies on all of these fires.

The fires are burning primarily in black spruce. Recent rains, lower temperatures, and higher humidity have moderated fire growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MX0lZ_0gtzS69U00
Helicopter at Manley with long line and cargo hook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdo5n_0gtzS69U00
Firefighters making blueberry cobbler for dinner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1BHp_0gtzS69U00
Fire Supervisors planning out mission
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjMSp_0gtzS69U00
Cardboard firefighter map of 315 fire Bean Complex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaMgS_0gtzS69U00
Boats at Manley Hot Springs help shuttle crews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAEdj_0gtzS69U00
Warm Springs Wildland Fire Crew gets resupplied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY1O0_0gtzS69U00
Bean Complex Helicopter at Manley Hot Springs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5orw_0gtzS69U00
Fulton Hot Shots off the Sequoia National Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BofYa_0gtzS69U00
Fulton Hot Shots off the Sequoia National Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ud0d_0gtzS69U00
Chitanana Fire (#315) Bean Complex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSQe6_0gtzS69U00
Fulton Hot Shots off the Sequoia National Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJujY_0gtzS69U00
Fulton Hot Shots off the Sequoia National Forest

