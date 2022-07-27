Alaska Wildfire alert: Bean Complex update

Incident location: West of Fairbanks, some fires up to 130 miles Impacted area: 194926 Acres

The Bean Complex fires began from lightning between June 19 and June 23. The fires are burning on lands managed by Doyon Ltd., USDI Bureau of Land Management, and the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, generally along the Tanana Valley west of Fairbanks extending to the Cosna River. Fire protection is under the Alaska Fire Service.

The Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Alaska DNR have delegated authority for fighting these fires to the Northern Rockies Team 4 led by interagency commander Rick Connell. This team assumed responsibility from the Northwest Team 7 on Sunday morning July 17.

This complex is comprised of seven fires. The fire numbers and names are:

310 Tanana River

312 Bitzshitini

315 Chitanana

327 Hutlinana

557 Rock

561 Elephant

564 Cosna

Fires are being fought under a "Point Zone Protections" strategy, where structures are protected but minimal work is done on perimeter control. Five of these fires, the Hutlinana (327), the Bitzshitini (312), the Elephant Fire (561), the Rock Fire (557) and the Cosna Fire (564) are in patrol monitor status. Crews are busy picking up equipment and supplies on all of these fires.

The fires are burning primarily in black spruce. Recent rains, lower temperatures, and higher humidity have moderated fire growth.

Helicopter at Manley with long line and cargo hook

Fire Supervisors planning out mission

Cardboard firefighter map of 315 fire Bean Complex

Boats at Manley Hot Springs help shuttle crews

Warm Springs Wildland Fire Crew gets resupplied

Bean Complex Helicopter at Manley Hot Springs

Chitanana Fire (#315) Bean Complex

