Alaska Wildfire alert: Clear Fire update

Incident location: 10 mi NW from City of Anderson along the Teklanika River Impacted area: 72171 Acres

Suppression efforts continue on the Clear Fire, with firefighters performing actions that minimize potential impacts to structures, infrastructure, and other values. In some areas, the focus has shifted to mop-up, backhaul, and suppression repair. Firefighters are coordinating with incident Resource Advisors regarding needs on private lands, roads, and Native allotments. Fire suppression repair is a series of immediate post-fire actions to repair damages caused by firefighting actions and minimize potential soil erosion.

Clear Fire Division K - July 7th

June 30, 2022 Clear Fire

Clear Fire Morning Briefing on July 4, 2022

Anderson Emergency Services at Morning Briefing

July 2nd Community Meeting at Anderson Fire Hall

The northeastern flank of the Clear Fire 07.01

Firefighter on the northwest side of the fire

Smoke over the Clear Fire

Firefighters on the northwest side of the fire

West side of Clear Fire, week of June 27

Community Meeting 6.28