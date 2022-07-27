Alaska Wildfire alert: Clear Fire update
Suppression efforts continue on the Clear Fire, with firefighters performing actions that minimize potential impacts to structures, infrastructure, and other values. In some areas, the focus has shifted to mop-up, backhaul, and suppression repair. Firefighters are coordinating with incident Resource Advisors regarding needs on private lands, roads, and Native allotments. Fire suppression repair is a series of immediate post-fire actions to repair damages caused by firefighting actions and minimize potential soil erosion.
