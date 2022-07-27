ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear, AK

Alaska Wildfire alert: Clear Fire update

Alaska Incident News
Alaska Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 10 mi NW from City of Anderson along the Teklanika River Impacted area: 72171 Acres

Suppression efforts continue on the Clear Fire, with firefighters performing actions that minimize potential impacts to structures, infrastructure, and other values. In some areas, the focus has shifted to mop-up, backhaul, and suppression repair. Firefighters are coordinating with incident Resource Advisors regarding needs on private lands, roads, and Native allotments. Fire suppression repair is a series of immediate post-fire actions to repair damages caused by firefighting actions and minimize potential soil erosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwafu_0gtzS5Gl00
Clear Fire Division K - July 7th
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObzwT_0gtzS5Gl00
June 30, 2022 Clear Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJbGx_0gtzS5Gl00
Clear Fire Morning Briefing on July 4, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEY5t_0gtzS5Gl00
Anderson Emergency Services at Morning Briefing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bydd_0gtzS5Gl00
July 2nd Community Meeting at Anderson Fire Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHrwO_0gtzS5Gl00
The northeastern flank of the Clear Fire 07.01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afi9g_0gtzS5Gl00
Firefighter on the northwest side of the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172Syw_0gtzS5Gl00
Smoke over the Clear Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgvkZ_0gtzS5Gl00
Firefighters on the northwest side of the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hZAV_0gtzS5Gl00
West side of Clear Fire, week of June 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYbgN_0gtzS5Gl00
Community Meeting 6.28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9hUI_0gtzS5Gl00
Community Meeting 6.28

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clear, AK
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Soil Erosion#Alaska Wildfire#Resource Advisors#Smoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Alaska Incident News

Alaska Incident News

22
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy