California Wildfire alert: Washburn Fire update

Incident location: Southern portion of Yosemite National Park; Sierra National Forest. Impacted area: 4857 Acres

(Supercedes previous Forest Order)

: Yosemite National Park, Mariposa Grove

: 79%

July 7, 2022

Human Caused/Under Investigation

4,856 acres

: 775

: 31 Hand Crews, 8 Helicopters, 43 Engines, 2 Dozers, 17 Water Tenders, 1 Masticator

Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

209-819-7246

Yosemite National Park includes nearly 1,200 square miles of mountainous scenery, including high cliffs, deep valleys, tall waterfalls, ancient giant sequoias, and a large Wilderness. Millions of people visit Yosemite each year to experience its beauty and its many opportunities for enjoyment.

Washburn Fire Photo Credit - Sarah Platt

