Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update

Incident location: 18 miles east of Hamilton up Skalkaho, 5 miles east of Black Bear Campground and 7 miles SW of Skalkaho Falls Impacted area: 582 Acres

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the

tab for most specific closure information. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The Western Montana All Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team is assigned to the fire.

Smoke from Hog Trough Fire

Fire Info Board at FS 75 Road and Highway 38

July 22 2022

July 21 2022

July 19 Aerial View

Aerial Photo taken July 17

Aerial view taken evening of July 17