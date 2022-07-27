ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update

Incident location: 18 miles east of Hamilton up Skalkaho, 5 miles east of Black Bear Campground and 7 miles SW of Skalkaho Falls Impacted area: 582 Acres

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the

tab for most specific closure information. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The Western Montana All Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team is assigned to the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcn58_0gtzS0r800
Smoke from Hog Trough Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wweBZ_0gtzS0r800
Fire Info Board at FS 75 Road and Highway 38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5Iz0_0gtzS0r800
July 22 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQJAm_0gtzS0r800
July 22 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwWIU_0gtzS0r800
July 21 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHKWt_0gtzS0r800
July 19 Aerial View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogqul_0gtzS0r800
July 19 Aerial View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HhAk_0gtzS0r800
July 19 Aerial View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyVhP_0gtzS0r800
Aerial Photo taken July 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thfd8_0gtzS0r800
Aerial Photo taken July 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kX1rR_0gtzS0r800
Aerial view taken evening of July 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288I8P_0gtzS0r800
Hog Trough Fire from Gird Point Lookout

Community Policy