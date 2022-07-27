Scientists Say New Discover Makes It Plausible Loch Ness Monster Exists

comicbook.com
Abner Donaldson
3d ago
Very refreshing to see a scientist who says '"We don't know for sure" I wish all scientist had that same mentality because so much scientific fact is merely theories or educated guesses and that these theories are presented as fact literally stops speculation and true scientific discoveries.
Reply(2)
14
Fred Flinstone
3d ago
well like aliens from another planet. who's to say what may be in the deepest bodies of water. you just never know!!
Reply(3)
23
Greg D. Woodruff
3d ago
the guy who made the original picture came out a while back that it was a wooden cut out. it was all fake people.
Reply(7)
6
