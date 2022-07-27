Arizona Wildfire alert: Big Sandy Fire update

Incident location: 1/2 mi. S. Wikieup, AZ Impacted area: 150 Acres

The fire is now 80% contained at 150 acres and has been turned back over to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's local district. All resources have been released with the exception of one engine that will continue to patrol and monitor the fire's perimeter to ensure no heat or smoke remains. Rain is forecast for the next few days over the burn area. The lightning-caused fire started within the Big Sandy Wash, south/southeast of Wikieup, Saturday evening, July 16, 2022, after a lightning burst in Mohave County.