ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wikieup, AZ

Arizona Wildfire alert: Big Sandy Fire update

Arizona Incident News
Arizona Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtLnQ_0gtzRxRb00
Incident location: 1/2 mi. S. Wikieup, AZ Impacted area: 150 Acres

The fire is now 80% contained at 150 acres and has been turned back over to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's local district. All resources have been released with the exception of one engine that will continue to patrol and monitor the fire's perimeter to ensure no heat or smoke remains. Rain is forecast for the next few days over the burn area. The lightning-caused fire started within the Big Sandy Wash, south/southeast of Wikieup, Saturday evening, July 16, 2022, after a lightning burst in Mohave County.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wikieup, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Arizona Incident News

Arizona Incident News

61
Followers
29
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy