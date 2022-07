Incident location: Approximately 27 miles west of Challis, Idaho Impacted area: 1434 Acres

The lightning fires are located approximately six (6) miles west northwest of the Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Woodtick Fire 7/23

Woodtick Fire 7/23

Woodtick Fire 7/23

Woodtick Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/23

Woodtick Fire 7/22

Woodtick Fire 7/22

Woodtick Fire from Middle Fork Peak Lookout 7/20

Woodtick Fire 7/22

Salmon-Challis NF Fire Overview Map 7/21/22

Woodtick Fire July 19 from Middle Fork Peak LO