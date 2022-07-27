ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update

 3 days ago

Incident location: 35 miles northwest of Salmon, ID

Impacted area: 738 Acres

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 738 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The fire is creeping with the majority of the growth yesterday being lateral fire movement into Ship Island Creek. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5F4k_0gtzRvg900
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjY8O_0gtzRvg900
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikl5O_0gtzRvg900
Wolf Fang Fire 7/21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyxOc_0gtzRvg900
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/20

