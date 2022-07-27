Alaska Wildfire alert: Dalton Highway Complex update

Incident location: Half mile to 5 miles off the Dalton Highway and east of Rampart, Alaska Impacted area: 89100 Acres

Over the past week, all fires in the complex received rain day after day. The incident meteorologist is reporting that the southern part of the complex received an average of 2.3 inches of rain, and northern area received an average of 2.7 inches. The weekend has been drier and warmer. As a result, pockets of lingering heat are starting to produce visible smoke, which firefighters are detecting and extinguishing when access is feasible.

As of Saturday, a few fires in the complex still have detectable heat: a couple hotspots on the Fort Hamlin Hills Fire (#562), a couple hotspots on the MM 125 Fire (#441), a few scattered hotspots on the Douglas Fire (#336), several areas of heat on the Troublesome Fire (#359) and Huron Fire (#372). The fires that have lingering areas of heat are

getting larger; their perimeters remain unchanged.

Six firefighters rappelled into the Gold Pan Fire (#565) Saturday to construct a helispot and start extinguishing hotspots detected during Friday's aerial reconnaissance.

Firefighters on the Idaho Bar Fire (#555), east of Rampart, are wrapping up the suppression operation. All but a couple hotspots have been extinguished from the fire's perimeter into the burned area approximately 200 feet. They are coordinating with air operations the removal of equipment, supplies, and garbage from the fireline. Air operations continues to assist also with crew shuttles and reconnaissance.

The Dalton Highway Complex consists of 17 fires east and west of the Dalton Highway corridor from Livengood and Rampart on the south side of the complex to Coldfoot on the north side (

). Size: 89,100 acres. Containment: 40%.

Of the 17 Dalton Highway Complex fires, 6 have been declared contained:

Notes: Fires in

text are being managed under a full-suppression strategy; the suppression strategy for all other fires consists of monitoring and implementing point protection as needed. The Little Salt Fire (#521) and Milepost Fire (#317) are each less than an acre and not included in the reported acreage total.

