Idaho Wildfire alert: Diamond Watch Fire update

Incident location: 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, ID on northeast side of Diamond Peak Impacted area: 7 Acres

Started by lightning and initially detected on the evening of July 14th, the Diamond Watch Fire has now exceeded initial attack and smoke is likely visible from the Priest Lake area. The fire is located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, ID, and has burned approximately 7 acres on the northeast side of Diamond Peak in Pend Oreille County, WA. Firefighters are currently working to assess access and safety zones for suppression actions. There are no closures or evacuations associated with this fire at this time, but please be aware of fire traffic on Forest Service Road 1362 and FSR 308.

Diamond Watch Fire Fact Sheet