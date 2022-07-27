Texas Wildfire alert: San Gabriel Fire update

Incident location: approximately 6 miles east of Liberty Hill in Williamson County, Texas Impacted area: 500 Acres

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Williamson County. The San Gabriel Fire ignited on July 23, 2022, approximately 6 miles east of Liberty Hill near the Lake Georgetown Recreational Area.

Texas A&M Forest Service is working in unified command with the local jurisdiction. The agency is responding to 50 personnel, 3 dozers, 11 engines and 11 suppression aircraft, including 3 fire boss single engine air tankers, 3 large airtankers and the DC-10.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire. Do not fly drones in the TFR, firefighting aircraft cannot fly if unauthorized drones are in the no flight zone.