ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: San Gabriel Fire update

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NM4wQ_0gtzRqGW00
Incident location: approximately 6 miles east of Liberty Hill in Williamson County, Texas Impacted area: 500 Acres

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Williamson County. The San Gabriel Fire ignited on July 23, 2022, approximately 6 miles east of Liberty Hill near the Lake Georgetown Recreational Area.

Texas A&M Forest Service is working in unified command with the local jurisdiction. The agency is responding to 50 personnel, 3 dozers, 11 engines and 11 suppression aircraft, including 3 fire boss single engine air tankers, 3 large airtankers and the DC-10.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire. Do not fly drones in the TFR, firefighting aircraft cannot fly if unauthorized drones are in the no flight zone.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Georgetown, TX
City
Liberty Hill, TX
County
Williamson County, TX
City
San Gabriel, CA
City
Georgetown, CA
City
Lake Forest, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Texas A M#Lake Georgetown#Texas Wildfire#Texas A M Forest Service#The San Gabriel Fire#Tfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

100
Followers
25
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy