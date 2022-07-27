Texas Wildfire alert: 1148 Fire update

Incident location: North side of Possum Kingdom Lake, Palo Pinto, Texas. Located 15 miles southeast of Graham, Texas.

Impacted area: 457 Acres

On July 18, 2022, a wildfire started in the 5200 block of Moore Lane near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County line. Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist at approximately 1:oo pm. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire. Initial response to the fire saw heavy equipment and fire engines working alongside multiple aviation resources making retardant and water drops onto the fire. Firefighters continue to make significant progress on the 1148 Fire, with very little visible smoke or heat remaining on the fire. Crews will continue mopping up hotspots and improving containment lines around the fire perimeter.

Dozer constructing Line

Smoke Plume on the 1148 Fire 7/18/2022