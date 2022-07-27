ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: 1148 Fire update

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 3 days ago

Incident location: North side of Possum Kingdom Lake, Palo Pinto, Texas. Located 15 miles southeast of Graham, Texas.

Impacted area: 457 Acres

On July 18, 2022, a wildfire started in the 5200 block of Moore Lane near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County line. Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist at approximately 1:oo pm. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire. Initial response to the fire saw heavy equipment and fire engines working alongside multiple aviation resources making retardant and water drops onto the fire. Firefighters continue to make significant progress on the 1148 Fire, with very little visible smoke or heat remaining on the fire. Crews will continue mopping up hotspots and improving containment lines around the fire perimeter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Z0bA_0gtzRpNn00
Dozer constructing Line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBgfX_0gtzRpNn00
Smoke Plume on the 1148 Fire 7/18/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4TPD_0gtzRpNn00
Public Information Map for the 1148 Fire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Graham, TX
City
Palo Pinto, TX
Graham, TX
Government
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#County Line#Fire Engines#Texas Wildfire#The 1148 Fire#Line Smoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

100
Followers
25
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy