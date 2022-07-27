ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: Chalk Mountain Fire update

Texas Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 4.6 miles southwest of Glen Rose, Texas in Somervell County Impacted area: 6735 Acres

The Chalk Mountain Fire started on July 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of U Hwy 67 and CR 1004 Glen Rose, Texas in Somervell County. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire. The northern portion of the Chalk Mountain Fire remains very active with high fire activity. Crews and aviation resources are working these area of concern, while continuing to strengthen and improve containment lines along the eastern and western portions of the fire.

A small road parallel to FM205
Retardant along FM205
Unburned and burned fuels along FM205
Dozers working near FM 205 on July 21
Chalk Mountain Fire area near 205 as of July 21
Chalk Mountain Fire Retardant Drop
Water Drop on Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire
Retardant Drop on Chalk Mountain Fire
Night Operations and Fire Activity
Night Operations on the Chalk Mountain Fire

