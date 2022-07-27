ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson camping ordinance pulled from agenda

By Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylRPO_0gtzO5qF00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A camping ordinance was pulled from the agenda before the Henderson Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance would ban camping in city parks and recreational areas.

Commissioners said the ordinance was created after getting complaints from the public. It would punish offenders with up to a $500 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

Commissioners pulled the ordinance to allow more time to study the issue.

“I had some concerns about the ordinance as it was written. You know, up to a $500 fine for someone who is homeless,” said commissioner Bradley Staton. “I thought that didn’t really reflect the law they would be breaking, or we would be creating if they were camping at a certain site, or jail time or anything of that nature. However, I did recognize there is a public safety element or concern that goes along with it.”

Staton said the commission is handing the issue over to the city’s homeless coalition for 90 days.

The coalition will come back in October with suggestions on how to handle the issue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Henderson Board#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy