BROWN DEER, Wis.—Sadie Betzinger and Kalia Lampi represented the M&M Stingrays swim team at the Wisconsin 12-under Long Course State championships July 22-24 at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center.

Betzinger (12) captured first place in the 200 fly, trimming 3.49 seconds off her previous best time to finish the event in 2:43.35.