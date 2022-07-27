Milton grad, Jefferson mayor face off in 33rd Assembly District primary

MILTON

The newly drawn 33rd Assembly District now includes Milton and northeastern Rock County. It also has a 1972 Milton High School graduate facing Jefferson’s mayor on Aug. 9 to determine who runs against Democrat Don Vruwink of Milton in the November general election.

Scott Johnson, who is now a farmer near Jefferson, will be on the Republican ballot in the district in the Aug. 9 primary. He will face Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann for the right to proceed to the November general election.

Vruwink served the 43rd District until the redistricting process put Milton in the 33rd. That district’s incumbent, Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago, was also drawn out of his district.

In addition to Milton and northeastern Rock County, the 33rd Assembly District now also includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.

Johnson

Johnson, 68, said he is a center-leaning Republican.

“I am a moderate, as I do not agree with some of my party’s views on issues that need to be addressed, so I will offer different solutions that will be more equitable and inclusive of all our citizens,” he said. “My life experience has shown that having access to more detailed information allows one to develop a different solution than previously thought for an issue sometimes.”

In 1977 Johnson received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from UW-Madison. He graduated from the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program, completed half of his master’s degree credits at UW-Whitewater in school business finance and has worked for Monsanto and Ralston Purina.

He works as a farmer and a farm consultant. He has been a substitute school bus driver for more than 20 years for the Jefferson School District.

His political experience includes 15 years on the Fort Atkinson School Board.

Johnson’s platform shows top issues that include basic governing and representing the people of the district. He also puts emphasis on supporting education and the betterment of the workforce.

He wants to direct sufficient funding to infrastructure, including roads and broadband access. He said he is watchful of elections and supports term limits and fair district maps, as well as eliminating “dark money” from campaigns.

Johnson said he wants all people to have appropriate health care access and stressed his desire to make sure there is plenty of clean water. Also, while he feels wetlands taxation is acceptable, Johnson would like to see those taxes reduced, he said.

Johnson ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in 2014 and said he is again seeking the office because he believes voters are tired of nothing being accomplished.

“I am a fiscal conservative. Tax dollars should be spent where the public is served the best,” Johnson said. “I am a farmer and I believe that practical, logical, common-sense solutions should be used in governing. One is elected to represent the people and to govern. Governing usually requires an understanding of compromise. Local governing boards have to make choices to balance budgets each year. It is not uncommon for someone to concede their perspective on an issue to allow the actions to move forward.”

Oppermann

“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Jefferson for the past 12 years as mayor and on the city council for six terms since 1994,” Oppermann said. “During that time, we’ve experienced a great deal of positive changes in Jefferson to address our community’s ongoing needs, like providing more housing and employment opportunities. We also upgraded our downtown streetscape to help keep it safe, attractive and vibrant.”

Oppermann said he is running for the Assembly to continue serving the region and the state.

“I will work hard to represent all the citizens of the 33rd District,” he said. “Some of my priorities will be continued growth and prosperity, safe communities, and strengthening our state’s workforce. I look forward to continuing my service to southern Jefferson and northern Rock counties and the state of Wisconsin.”

“I’ve never been a politician and now I’ll be one,” Oppermann said, adding quickly that his constituents will see no change in the way he operates. “I’m getting my team together right now. I’m not going to change. I am who I am. I’m a known commodity with 12 years as mayor. I’m a team player, and I’ll stay that way. You have to be a team player to get things done in Madison.”

Oppermann described his running within the Republican Party as being a decision he made as, “a middle-of-the-road guy.” He said he had to run as a Republican based on “fundamental issues” that he said are things like the right to life and controlled taxes.

“But I respect opinions and different lifestyles,” Oppermann said, noting he believes in and respects the right to bear arms but stops short when it comes to multiple ammunition magazines.

“A hunting rifle is one thing, but multiple clips are another. If you need multiple clips to hunt, you probably shouldn’t be in the woods,” he said.

On LGBTQ lifestyles, Oppermann said he is a “live and let live” type of person and stands by his beliefs in his life.

Oppermann is married with three adult children and three grandchildren. He has been employed as a sales representative at Milwaukee Plate Glass Co. in West Allis for the past 25 years.