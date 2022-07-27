ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man sentenced in murder of California doctor whose body was discovered at Lake Mead

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYgQd_0gtzLjyZ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man will serve several years in prison for the murder of a California doctor whose body was discovered in the trunk of a car at Lake Mead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kr2ut_0gtzLjyZ00
Thomas Burchard, 71, was found dead in the trunk of car at Lake Mead in 2019. (KLAS)

Jon Kennison and his girlfriend Kelsey Turner were charged with the death of Thomas Kirk Burchard, 71, after his body was found in 2019.

In June, he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit a murder, and murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kennison to 18 to 45 years in prison.

8 News Now previously reported on the couple’s alleged involvement in the murder after a coroner determined Burchard died from blunt force trauma to his head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0au1E1_0gtzLjyZ00
Jon Kennison and Kelsey Turner were accused of the murder of Dr. Thomas Burchard in 2019. (KLAS)
Report: California doctor’s body was found in suspect’s car

The coroner’s report also determined he had been struck multiple times with an unidentified object.

The car Burchard’s body was found it belonged to Turner, a former model, who had never reported it missing.

1 takes plea, other 2 indicted in California doctor slaying case

Burchard had been reported missing by his longtime girlfriend in California when he didn’t return home.

She told police that he had gone to visit Turner and she became concerned when she started receiving text messages that didn’t sound like Burchard.

Ex-housemate: Former model, boyfriend killed doctor in Vegas

She believed Turner and her boyfriend may have killed him, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW3sp_0gtzLjyZ00
Dr. Thomas Burchard is pictured with his girlfriend who first notified the police after he did not return home in 2019. (KLAS)

Police also found evidence of a crime and clean-up in Turner’s home.

The couple’s roommate, Diana Pena, pled guilt to accessory to murder in 2019.

Turner’s trial is set for November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lake Mead#Prison#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy