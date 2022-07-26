DK Metcalf reports to training camp

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few minicamp no-shows this year, DK Metcalf is among the glut of high-profile receivers going into contract years. Metcalf took care of one piece of business Tuesday, returning to work.

The fourth-year wideout reported to training camp, Brady Henderson and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com note. Despite Metcalf’s minicamp absence, the fines that come with missing training camp workouts add up quickly. Metcalf only incurred a fine in the $90K range for missing minicamp. He would surpass that by missing just two days of training camp.

Still, the CBA’s crackdown on holdouts has left the door open to the “hold-in” tactic. Metcalf could follow Jamal Adams and Duane Brown‘s lead by not working out with his teammates at practices. Adams staged his “hold-in” last year but returned to the field after receiving a then-safety-record contract extension. Metcalf is not expected to receive a record-setting deal, but it would not surprise if he followed Adams’ path and stayed away from workouts.

Both Metcalf and Pete Carroll have expressed optimism about an extension being finalized, though this process is not expected to be wrapped up early in camp. Late last month, a report emerged indicating a Metcalf deal “hardly seemed like a slam dunk.” John Schneider noted earlier this offseason how much the new wide receiver market changed the game for teams.

How the post-Russell Wilson Seahawks, a team that used one of the more run-oriented attacks before Wilson’s exit, proceed here will be one of the top storylines to follow during camp.