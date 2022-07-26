Fair favorites, new fixins on the Cheyenne Frontier Days menu

Fair favorites along with some new fixins on the menu at Cheyenne Frontier Days 01:56

Three years after taking over the concessions contract for Cheyenne Frontier Days, Nate Janousek and the Fun Biz Concessions team have redefined how Americans envision fair food. Janousek and his team currently operate 55 stands across the Frontier Days grounds and have tripled the revenue the chairmen at Frontier Days saw prior to his contract.

Janousek said his dream 13 years ago was to one day own and operate a company that could reimagine the way visitors at Cheyenne Frontier Days experienced the food and beverages. He set a goal and made it happen, securing the vending rights three rodeos ago.

"It is the biggest outdoor rodeo in the world, it is an incredible historic event," Janousek told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Many entertainment venues and concession companies stick to the regular products of corn dogs, nachos, popcorn, hot dogs and funnel cakes. Janousek not only sought out to broaden the quality of those regular staples of fair and rodeo foods, but he also introduced several new products that have become fan favorites.

Janousek's 55 stands offer a wide array of meals. Herb-crusted prime rib with baked potatoes, chicken sandwiches with donuts as buns, chicken kabobs, locally-sourced fruits on funnel cakes and even quality Angus beef for burgers are just a few samples of the dozens of products his company now offers.

For Janousek, the mission isn't just to offer more food but to improve the quality and the experience behind it.

"(The turkey leg) is super good. I've been waiting to have one for about two years and I am enjoying it," on rodeo attendee told CBS.

"We really focus heavily on the ingredients," Janousek said.

General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler told CBS4 that Janousek's work in recent years has outpaced their expectations after contracting him as a new vendor. Not only are profits up, but the response from the customers has greatly improved compared to previous vendors.

"(One customer said) their best memory of the rodeo last year was our food, and that made it very special," Janousek said. "That's what keeps me going. That is what keeps me excited."

Janousek has also helped bring in new vendors who are growing their presence at local fairs and rodeos, including one man who is now operating Chinese food concessions with great success in multiple stands.

Fun Biz Concessions is also now creating experiences through spaces on the property at Cheyenne Frontier Days. New entertainment and food zones have been developed including some VIP lounges that are built in the middle of the fair. They can be rented out and catered by groups looking to fully immerse themselves in the 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Janousek said his dream was to continue expanding the way his company serves the customers at Cheyenne Frontier Days for decades to come.

