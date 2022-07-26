ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County

By Kandace Blake
 4 days ago

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken.

Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester.

"There were instances where you know, you would have one roommate that had covid and the other roommate didn't, but they were still quarantined together in the same room," says Bucken.

A nervousness that's being felt beyond college campuses as local public schools prepare to head back to the classroom at the first of August.

Right now, the Lowndes County Board of Education is looking at their plans for keeping students safe this school year.

Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher says they will continue to clean their buildings thoroughly, use an internal covid tracking system, a nurse will be in every building, and they will provide online support for students out on quarantine.

"From the time we re-opened we've operated on a return to school plan. We addressed all the safety factors that were necessary from making sure our buildings were clean, making sure we had hygiene procedures in place, and health standards that would keep our students safe in school," says Sandra Wilcher.

With cases spiking South Georgia Medical Center is also looking at other ways to help treat people who test positive for the virus.

"And now we do have some actual medications that can be used to treat covid 19. So, if you do have symptoms and you go in and get tested, I recommend that you go to your primary care physicians, or some physicians, who can treat you with one of these medications if you're a candidate for treatment," says Brian Dawson.

