Quick response keeps fire from spreading to flammable items in van used by cleaning company

Jet ski accident knocks man unconscious in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Dakota Radio Group News, two jet skis accidentally collided in the waters of LaFramboise Island, leaving one man unconscious. Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on the main Missouri River channel. A rescue boat and rescue jet ski went to help the victim.
Jet skier injured yesterday evening near LaFramboise Island in Pierre
One man was knocked unconscious when one jet ski accidentally hit another yesterday (July 27, 2022) around 6:30pm CT at LaFromboise Island at Pierre. Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul says the incident happened at the far east end of the Island on the main Missouri River channel. Paul says...
Juvenile could face charges in series of almost 30 vehicle vandalisms on east side of Pierre
A juvenile from Pierre may face charges after a string of nearly 30 vandalisms were reported in the east side of town. Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers were alerted to approximately 17 vandalism incidents on Friday (July 22, 2022). Through the investigation, the officers identified a juvenile suspect who was also linked to an additional 10 prior vandalisms. The juvenile used spray paint and wrote graffiti and vulgar statements on vehicles and campers in the area.
Slow, but sure progress on Missouri River bridge project at Pierre/Fort Pierre
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says progress continues on the bridge over the Missouri River connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre. This week (July 25, 2022), motorists should expect a lane closure in both directions. The eastbound, outside lane will be closed for the annual inspection of the existing bridge.
Corrections Secretary tells legislative task force the State Women’s Prison facilities in Pierre are grossly understaffed and over crowded
The South Dakota Legislature’s Incarceration Construction Fund Task Force held its first meeting yesterday (July 26, 2022) in Pierre. Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko provided an overview of each of the facilities in the state’s prison system. She says the Women’s Prison in Pierre is over crowded and understaffed.
Courtney Hall sentenced five years for embezzling
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- A Pierre woman is sentenced to five years in the South Dakota Women’s Prison for embezzling over 20-thousand dollars from a Pierre auto dealer. However 30-year-old Courtney Hall will only serve a year behind bars. Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LeMie says that percentage is 35-percent or...
Pierre skate park ribbon cutting to be held Thursday
The City of Pierre will officially christen its new skate park this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Thursday (July 28, 2022) at 6pm. The for skate park is located in Griffin Park and the event will feature giveaways, the Dakota Cruiser, comments from Mayor Harding and a brief skateboarding demonstration from a local skater.
NOAA Weather Radio outage will occur while tower is replaced; Service outage includes parts of Buffalo, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley and Sully counties
The tower that supports the transmitter for the NOAA Weather Radio in the Pierre area (WXM-26, operating on 162.400 MHz) is being replaced and will be out of service for about two months. Starting Thursday (July 28, 2022), the weather radio broadcast will be suspended as work is expected to...
Federal jury convicts Lower Brule man for Assaulting a Federal Officer
A federal jury has found 42 year old Jade LaRoche of Lower Brule guilty of Assaulting, Opposing, Resisting, Impeding, Intimidating, or Interfering with a Federal Officer as a result of a two-day trial in Pierre. The charge carries a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison and/or a $250,000...
Public comment submission deadline is today at noon for Hughes County wind farm project hearing
Today (July 26, 2022) at noon is the deadline to submit written documents to the Hughes County Board of Adjustment for consideration during tomorrow’s public hearing on the proposed North Bend Wind Project in eastern Hughes County. The Hughes County Board of Adjustment will consider a conditional use permit...
Fort Thompson woman sentenced for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer
A federal judge has determined the penalty for a woman from Fort Thompson convicted of Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer. Marvel Dion, age 37, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Attorney emerges from impeachment trial with elevated profile
The impeachment trial of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg brought many familiar faces to the Capitol in Pierre. There was also someone many South Dakotans were probably not acquainted with: attorney Alexis Tracy, who was part of the prosecution team. In her day job, she's the state's attorney for Clay...
Collegiate baseball, pickleball and more on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (July 26, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. Evans Street Substation Improvements – Final Contract and Final Payment. Collegiate Baseball Team Request for Proposals. Request to Bid – Pickleball Court Project.
Governor Noem and Republican governors call on President Biden to defend equal opportunities for girls and women
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem led a coalition of 15 Republican Governors urging President Joe Biden to defend equal opportunities for girls and women. In a letter to President Biden, the governors challenge him to reject the rule and policy changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which would completely reinterpret Title IX. Title IX was passed 50 years ago to prevent discrimination “on the basis of sex” in education and athletic competition.
Eugene Nagel | December 20, 1939 - July 25, 2022
Eugene Ralph Nagel, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg, SD surrounded by his wife and daughters. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.
2022 Post 8 Legion State Tournaments
POST 8 – SENIOR LEGION TOURNAMENT – Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City (double elimination) Thursday – vs. Brandon Valley or Sioux Falls East – 5:00 pm (with Wednesday win), 11:00 AM (with Wednesday loss) 16U – Watertown. Thursday – vs. Brookings – 2:30 PM – Watertown...
