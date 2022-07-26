Quick response keeps fire from spreading to flammable items in van used by cleaning company

A juvenile from Pierre may face charges after a string of nearly 30 vandalisms were reported in the east side of town. Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers were alerted to approximately 17 vandalism incidents on Friday (July 22, 2022). Through the investigation, the officers identified a juvenile suspect who was also linked to an additional 10 prior vandalisms. The juvenile used spray paint and wrote graffiti and vulgar statements on vehicles and campers in the area.

