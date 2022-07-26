Eugene Nagel | December 20, 1939 - July 25, 2022

drgnews.com
Related
drgnews.com
James A. "Jim" Miklos | June 27, 1946 - July 31, 2022
James A. “Jim” Miklos, 76, Watertown and originally of Selby, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Selby, with Father Michael Griffin, Celebrant. Interment follows at Bangor Cemetery, rural Selby, under the direction of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.
drgnews.com
Dennis Fischer | May 24, 1944 - July 30, 2022
Dennis Fischer, 78, of Mobridge passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Mobridge Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
drgnews.com
Janet Peterhoff | October 26, 1937 - July 28, 2022
Funeral services for Janet Peterhoff, 84, of Selby will be at 3 PM, Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby. Burial will be at the Java UCC Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Janet passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
drgnews.com
Ruth Anderson | January 14, 1939 - July 30, 2022
Funeral services for Ruth Anderson. 83 of Glenham, SD will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 am at Norway Lutheran Church, rural Glenham. Interment under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge will be held at the church cemetery. Ruth died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Walworth County Care Center in Selby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pierre, Fort Pierre, Blunt, Hughes County and Stanley County considering development of Ambulance District
The Cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, as well as Hughes and Stanley Counties are hoping to change the way ambulance service is subsidized within the two counties, but they need a vote of the public to do it. Together, the two cities and the two counties currently have an...
drgnews.com
Manure pile, ambulance district, vacation homes all on agenda for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Aug. 1, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. The public may attend the meeting in person or access it remotely. To access it:. using Zoom on a computer or smartphone...
drgnews.com
drgnews.com
2022 Post 8 Legion State Tournaments
POST 8 – SENIOR LEGION TOURNAMENT – Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City (double elimination)
RELATED PEOPLE
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission to have budget discussion during meeting this evening
The Hughes County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council each meet . The Hughes County Commission meets today (Aug. 1, 2022) at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. hunting preserve liquor licenses. ambulance district resolution. This meeting is available via conference...
drgnews.com
Pierre 14U Closes Home State Tournament With Easy Win
PIERRE – Pierre’s 14U team closed out its state tournament play Saturday with a 9-0 win over Mitchell at Hyde Stadium to finish 1-2 in pool play. Bridger Babcock and Hudson Shaffer combined on a three-hit shutout, with Babcock striking out four in six innings. Shaffer also had two singles and three RBI. Carter Sanderson, Alex Hughes and Slade Stoeser also drove in runs for Pierre (10-22).
drgnews.com
Pierre Teeners Take Tough Extra-Inning Loss To Renner
BROOKINGS – After winning their first two pool play games at the 13U Legion state tournament, the Pierre Teeners took a tough 4-3 loss in nine innings Saturday to Renner at Bob Shelden Field to finish pool play at 2-1. Brady Majeres hit the go-ahead single in the top of the ninth for Renner. In the bottom half, placed runner Hudson Stoeser went to third on a ground ball, but Sutton Sonnenschein popped out to end the game.
Comments / 0