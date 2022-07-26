ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, SD

Eugene Nagel | December 20, 1939 - July 25, 2022

 6 days ago
James A. "Jim" Miklos | June 27, 1946 - July 31, 2022

James A. “Jim” Miklos, 76, Watertown and originally of Selby, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Selby, with Father Michael Griffin, Celebrant. Interment follows at Bangor Cemetery, rural Selby, under the direction of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.
SELBY, SD
Janet Peterhoff | October 26, 1937 - July 28, 2022

Funeral services for Janet Peterhoff, 84, of Selby will be at 3 PM, Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby. Burial will be at the Java UCC Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Janet passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
SELBY, SD
Ruth Anderson | January 14, 1939 - July 30, 2022

Funeral services for Ruth Anderson. 83 of Glenham, SD will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 am at Norway Lutheran Church, rural Glenham. Interment under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge will be held at the church cemetery. Ruth died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Walworth County Care Center in Selby.
GLENHAM, SD
Pierre 14U Closes Home State Tournament With Easy Win

PIERRE – Pierre’s 14U team closed out its state tournament play Saturday with a 9-0 win over Mitchell at Hyde Stadium to finish 1-2 in pool play. Bridger Babcock and Hudson Shaffer combined on a three-hit shutout, with Babcock striking out four in six innings. Shaffer also had two singles and three RBI. Carter Sanderson, Alex Hughes and Slade Stoeser also drove in runs for Pierre (10-22).
Pierre Teeners Take Tough Extra-Inning Loss To Renner

BROOKINGS – After winning their first two pool play games at the 13U Legion state tournament, the Pierre Teeners took a tough 4-3 loss in nine innings Saturday to Renner at Bob Shelden Field to finish pool play at 2-1. Brady Majeres hit the go-ahead single in the top of the ninth for Renner. In the bottom half, placed runner Hudson Stoeser went to third on a ground ball, but Sutton Sonnenschein popped out to end the game.
PIERRE, SD

